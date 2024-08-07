Imran calls for end to ‘ongoing crackdown’ on PTI

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called for an end to the ongoing crackdown on his party during a conversation with lawyers at Adiala Jail, citing oppression as a key factor behind the events in Bangladesh.

Khan met with six lawyers in the conference room at Adiala Jail for an hour on Tuesday. The delegation included Intizar Panjutha, Zubair Kasana, Moazzam Butt, Sohail Sultan, Sameer Khosa, and Haroon Irshad Janjua.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after the meeting, Advocate Intizar Panjutha said Khan expressed gratitude to his supporters at the Swabi rally and urged them to display the national flag on the night of August 13.

“Khan stated that the oppression witnessed before the February 8 election led to severe consequences. The narrative built on May 9 was answered by the public in the elections, and there is immense anger over the rigged elections,” said Panjutha. Khan emphasised the need to reconsider these decisions, noting that inflation has weakened the economy. “The deteriorating conditions in Bangladesh were also due to such oppression, and the crackdown on PTI should end,” he added.

Panjutha also highlighted Khan’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, mentioning the formation of a committee in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to address the issue. “[K-P CM] Ali Amin Gandapur is doing commendable work in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and his efforts in the Swabi rally have been noteworthy,” he said.