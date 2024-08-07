JI announces shutter-down strike on Independence Day

JI Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman shared his plans for a nationwide shutter-down strike, with a complete countrywide shutdown after August 14.

During a press conference at the party’s Rawalpindi sit-in, Rehman announced that on August 8, sit-in participants would march on Murree Road, followed by a significant protest outside the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore on August 11 and another in Peshawar on August 12. He called for the termination or review of certain agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and demanded a forensic audit of all agreements. Highlighted the impact of rising electricity bills on household budgets, Hafiz Naeem stressed that charges should reflect the actual cost of electricity.

He humorously remarked on the disappearance of the government’s negotiation committee, saying, “We might have to advertise the disappearance of the government committee.” He further noted that the government was troubled as the sit-in disrupted its luxuries, and suggested that the negotiation committee should include the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Chairman of WAPDA, the Federal Chamber of Commerce, and consumer representatives. In response to a question, the JI chief clarified that toppling the government is not currently on their agenda but indicated that it could become necessary depending on the government’s actions.