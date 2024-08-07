Information minister defends Punjab Defamation Act

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar objected to the discussion on the Punjab Defamation Act by the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, presided over by Senator Syed Ali Zafar on Tuesday.

According to the minister, Punjab had every right to pass its own legislations that could not be discussed at the committee forum in accordance with the constitution and law. Such a practice could encourage interference of one institution in the domain of the other, he added.

Defending the legislation, Attaullah Tarar said that those who had resources could file defamation suit abroad to seek swift action against the accused persons, but the situation in Pakistan was otherwise.

The minister said that in the past some Chinese companies were accused of kickbacks and case in this regard had been going on for six years.

The Punjab government has passed a law which would apply in that province alone and could not be discussed here, he stressed.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also opposed the view to the review of the committee on a legislation passed by Provincial Governments, as the matter fell under the ambit of Provincial Governments following the 18th Amendment.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar opined that the primary objective of this agenda was to conduct a comparative analysis of defamation laws currently prevailing worldwide.

He emphasised that purpose of the law should be to balance fundamental rights and freedoms, rather than to diminish one at the expense of the other.

The Committee decided to hold an exclusive session to discuss the impact of defamation acts on society and freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, the information minister briefed the committee on Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill 2023, Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The minister informed the committee that managers and supervisors type jobs in media houses were considered in non-journalist category.

This category, he added, was completely separate, but these two things were read together within the present law.

The minister informed that Journalists Protection Commission was functioning under the Ministry of Human Rights but Information Ministry was ready to take over that commission.

He informed the Senate Standing Committee that funds were allocated and available for protection of journalists.

He said the bill was pending in the House at the time of dissolution of the National Assembly in 2023.

A letter has been written to the Ministry of Human Rights for bringing this into the bill form, he added.

The information minister said his Ministry was ready to follow the procedure for the appointment of the chairperson of the commission. It was a matter between two ministries and there was a delay in its implementation, he added.

The minister requested the Standing Committee to determine the timeline regarding this bill and the panel supported this proposal of Attaullah Tarar.

He told that the bill regarding Digital Rights Protection Authority has been postponed for consultation with stakeholders and a cabinet committee has been formed in this regard which will consult with all stakeholders.

He said that social media platform “X” has all kinds of content and crimes were being committed within the digital domain.

“People’s lives are at risk within the digital domain and it cannot be allowed that someone lose life because of a post “, said the minister.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the Private Member Bill titled “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022.”

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, the bill’s mover, stated that the purpose of the bill was to protect journalists, their families, and their properties. The bill proposes the establishment of a Commission to provide immediate relief to journalists against torture and other calamities.

Members of the PFUJ informed that the definition of “journalists” varied in different laws and should be standardized across all laws.

The bill also proposed clauses to protect the sources of journalists. The Committee, after a detailed discussion, deferred further deliberation until the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Sarmad Ali,

Senator Aon Abbas, Senator Muhammad Tallal Badar, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Zarqa Suharwardhy Taimur, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and other senior officials of relevant departments were also in attendance.