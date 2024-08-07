Ufone 4G announces health insurance program

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G has announced the launch of an industry-first Franchise Health Insurance Program in partnership with Adamjee Insurance to provide top-performing franchise owners and their families with comprehensive health insurance coverage for enhancing their well-being and financial security. The initiative exemplifies Ufone 4G’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of the hardworking individuals who drive its nationwide franchise network.

Chief Retail Sales Officer, Ufone 4G, Nauman Fakhar, and Ahmer Shoaib Deputy Executive Director, Adamjee Insurance signed the agreement in Islamabad in the presence of senior officials on both sides.

Ufone 4G’s “Franchise Health Insurance Program” is designed to support the company’s franchisees through health and financial care during turbulent times. By offering this extensive health coverage, Ufone 4G ensures continuous engagement and loyalty from its franchise network, thereby enhancing business stability, resiliency, and growth. The program covers both Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) services for registered family members, with no need for claim reimbursement except in the event of death.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Retail Sales Officer, Ufone 4G, Nauman Fakhar said, “Ufone 4G is a people-centric brand, and we are wholly committed to the wellbeing of our extended family – our franchisees, who are at the forefront of customer facilitation. This program is an industry-first initiative that offers comprehensive health insurance coverage to the families of our top-performing franchise owners. It not only underscores our commitment to their health and financial security but also strengthens our organizational culture and fosters growth. Our franchises are the cornerstone of our customer-facing operations, and our growth is mutually dependent. The company will continue to explore opportunities to further strengthen its franchise network.”

Ahmer Shoaib Deputy Executive Director, Adamjee Insurance said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ufone 4G on this pioneering initiative that sets the right precedent for the business sector. We are grateful to Ufone 4G for trusting our brand for this crucial program, which signifies to our shared vision of providing holistic support to the stakeholders who drive our businesses forward.”

The “Franchise Health Insurance Program” exemplifies Ufone 4G’s dedication to its stakeholders, and showcases its commitment to enabling franchisees that deliver exceptional service to customers. The initiative sets a new industry standard for franchise support and loyalty programs in line with Ufone 4G’s mission to uplift its customer facilitation system.