Sindh govt to shift bus terminals out of Karachi

The Sindh government Tuesday announced shifting all bus terminals out of Karachi’s busy areas to lessen traffic pressure on road across the metropolitan.

Passengers who want to reach these terminals will be provided with a free shuttle service, which will begin operating on August 14. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made the decision following a meeting, directing for all old bus terminals to shifted to a new location, a statement said. “Citizens are facing problems due to the heavy vehicles, while pressure on the roads is also increasing,” he said, adding that more modern facilities will be provided in the bus terminal.

The minister also said that a police checkpost is also being constructed at the Karachi bus terminal to ensure security.

The shuttle service will start from the Cantt Station, Sagheer Shaheed Road, MA Jinnah Road and Al-Karam Square He added that steps will be taken keeping in mind the interests of all stakeholders.

“Steps will taken in way that it does not harm transporters, while passengers also get relief,” Memon maintained.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the minister wrote: “Great news for #Karachi &! Transport Dept #GovtofSindh is moving bus stands out of the city and starting a free shuttle service from old bus stands to the new #KarachiBusTerminal from Aug 14.”

Memon added: “Modern facilities and a police check post at #KarachiBusTerminal ensure safety and convenience for all travelers.” The provincial government’s plan comes with regards to lessen traffic on the mega city’s roads and just a week after Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) identified buildings to park vehicles with an aim to control pressure across Karachi’s main arteries. In a report prepared on the orders of the city’s Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi to improve the flow of traffic, the SBCA conducted a survey disclosing the presence of these 31 commercial and trade centres which are being illegally used across the city.

In light of the survey, it was noted that if these parking spaces are to be used for the purpose of only parking vehicles, the city’s traffic woes will lessen and citizens will also be able to utilise the parking facilities without any hassle.