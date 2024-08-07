‘TAD implementation slows trade with Afghanistan’

The condition of Temporary Admission Documentation (TAD) for admission of trucks at Pak-Afghan border has caused sluggishness in the bilateral trade, creating long queues of goods laden heavy vehicles on both sides of the border.

This was said by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Zia Sarhadi said earlier drivers of goods carrier trucks were issued Temporary Card (Route Pass) with expiry date of July 31. 2024. Whereas Pakistan authorities had set a deadline of July 15, 2024 from Afghan truck drivers to obtain TAD.

In the meanwhile, the Afghan authorities also asked Pakistan government not to allow any Afghan truck driver to cross Torkhem border without showing TAD from August 1, Zia shared. If in case the Afghan driver does not possess TAD, he should be allowed on the condition of showing his passport and valid visa. Following request from Taliban government, Pakistan authorities started implementation of TAD condition for passage of Afghan trucks carrying bilateral trade, he continued. Whereas on Afghanistan side, the same practice was started and drivers carrying goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan were asked to show valid visa and passport.