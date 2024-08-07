Punjab govt delivers electric and petrol bikes to students

The Punjab government has successfully delivered on its promise to provide electric and petrol bikes to students as part of the Chief Minister Youth Initiative. The project aiming to improve student mobility and ease daily transportation challenges. The initiative, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is set to provide students with convenient and cost-effective transportation options. As part of this project, the government has ensured that the installment plans for the bikes are accessible to all students. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting students, stating that providing bikes will significantly ease their daily commutes and help them save time and money. “This project will create convenience for students and ensure savings in their daily lives,” said CM Maryam Nawaz. “The ease of travel and time saved will lead to improved academic performance.” For students without parental support, the initiative has waived the requirement for parental guarantees, making the scheme more inclusive. The Chief Minister also announced plans to transition Punjab towards electric transportation, with solar-powered charging stations set to be established across the province. The government will provide battery insurance and warranties for the electric bikes to ensure students have a reliable and sustainable mode of transport. In addition, helmets and protective gear will be mandatory for all bike recipients to ensure safety on the roads.