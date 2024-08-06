Hexalyze expands operations to Singapore

KARACHI: Hexalyze, a leading Pakistan-based IT solutions provider, has become one of the few IT companies in Pakistan having expanded its operations to Singapore. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey, aiming to enhance its global footprint and better serve its diverse clientele through establishment of a regional office in Southeast Asia to tap different markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunie and others.

Founded in 2014, Hexalyze has gradually expanded its operations in Middles East countries, including the United Arab of Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United State of America and Australia. The company specializes in various services, including software development, IT consulting, and digital transformation. With the opening of the new office in Singapore, Hexalyze aims to leverage the vibrant tech ecosystem and establish stronger connections within the Asia-Pacific region.

“The decision to expand to Singapore was driven by the country’s dynamic business environment, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location. These factors make it an ideal hub for Hexalyze to foster innovation, collaborate with regional partners, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients,” said Saad Shah, CEO of Hexalyze. “This move not only signifies our growth as a company but also our commitment to providing top-notch IT solutions on a global scale. Singapore’s thriving tech landscape presents numerous opportunities for us to innovate and expand our offerings. We look forward to contributing to the local economy and building lasting relationships with businesses in the region.”

Hexalyze’s new office in Singapore will be staffed with a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to delivering customized IT solutions that cater to the unique needs of clients across various industries. The company is confident that this expansion will enhance its ability to provide innovative services and strengthen its position as a global IT leader. The leadership of the company will participate in the upcoming trade fairs to be held in different countries of the region.