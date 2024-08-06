‘Radd’ viewers losing interest for undue lengthy storyline?

Viewers of drama series Radd seem losing patience with undue lengthy storyline of the play, demanding its producer to wrap up it instead of prolonging it with boring content.

The popular drama series Radd, which started with a bang and quickly became one of the most watched and trending dramas, has now stirred up a storm of discussions.

Lead actors Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari and Arsalan Naseer have received acclaim for their performances, but recent developments and the last couple of episodes have left viewers annoyed.

Fans are criticising the makers of Radd for unnecessarily dragging the storyline, with many suggesting that it is high time for the series to conclude.

The show, which airs twice a week, recently aired episodes 32 and 33, with episode 34 set to release next week.

The latest episode has left fans particularly disappointed. Popular critic, Afia Blogs, shared a review expressing frustration: “Am I the only one or is #Radd very uninspiring now?

Viewers echoed similar sentiments. One fan commented, “I have stopped watching it since Zain got back in their lives. As for Salar’s father: how can a father try to get his son killed? And for what reason? Money and property? It’s so unnatural and beyond stupid.”

A third fan added, “They should wrap it up decently while still some charm is left. The new angle of Anaya seems tiring.”