Algerian teen Nemour makes history with uneven bars

Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour conjured up “the performance of her life” to become the first African to win an Olympic gymnastics medal with gold on the uneven bars on Sunday.

The 17-year-old French-born athlete took the title ahead of China’s Qiu Qiyuan, who took the world title ahead of the Algerian last year, with American Sunisa Lee snatching bronze.

Defending champion Nina Derwael of Belgium finished fourth.

“I’m so shocked, it’s the dream of all my life. I can’t believe it has happened, I’m the Olympic champion. I’m speechless,” said Nemour. “It was my ultimate dream, years of hard work, details. I’m honoured to have been able to win this medal, first of all for me and for Algeria too.”

Nemour’s stunning high-flying acrobatic performance earned a career-best 15.700 points to push Qiu, also 17, into the silver medal position with 15.500. “In qualifying I had 15.600, when I saw her 15.500 I said, I really had to fight and gave the performance of my life,” said the Algerian.

“It’s crazy, I’m honoured to have this medal after all that has happened, it’s a relief.”

Nemour switched to represent her father’s country two years ago, after the French federation blocked her from competing after a medical dispute.