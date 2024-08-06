Gold rates decline by Rs 300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.256,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 256,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.258 to Rs.219,907 from Rs. 220,165 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.201,582 from Rs. 201,817, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and 2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $2,427 from $ 2,443, the Association reported.