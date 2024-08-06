Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 4.12pc

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 4.12 percent during the twelve months of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $544.008 million during July-June (2023-24) against exports of US $522.271 million during July-June (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 5.53 percent from $43.657 million in June 2023, against the exports of $46.073 million in June 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 38.04 percent during June 2024 as compared to the exports of $74.369 million in May 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 11.53 percent in FY 2023-24, from US $27.875 billion to US $31.090 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $11.923 million against US $15.277 million last year, showing a decrease of 21.95 percent in July-June (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan increased to US $1.773 million in June 2024, against the zero import in June 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country witnessed a decrease of 36.67 percent during June 2024, as compared to the imports of US $2.800 million during May 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 0.89 percent, from $52.695 billion to US $53.167 billion, according to the data.