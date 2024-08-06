Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, August 06, 2024


Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 4.12pc

APP

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 4.12 percent during the twelve months of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $544.008 million during July-June (2023-24) against exports of US $522.271 million during July-June (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 5.53 percent from $43.657 million in June 2023, against the exports of $46.073 million in June 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 38.04 percent during June 2024 as compared to the exports of $74.369 million in May 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 11.53 percent in FY 2023-24, from US $27.875 billion to US $31.090 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $11.923 million against US $15.277 million last year, showing a decrease of 21.95 percent in July-June (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan increased to US $1.773 million in June 2024, against the zero import in June 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country witnessed a decrease of 36.67 percent during June 2024, as compared to the imports of US $2.800 million during May 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 0.89 percent, from $52.695 billion to US $53.167 billion, according to the data.

Submit a Comment