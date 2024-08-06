Finmin discusses proposals to streamline regulatory system

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Managing Director of Jacobs, Cordova and Associates, Scott Jacobs during a meeting here on Monday discussed proposals to streamline regulatory system.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, Secretary Board of Investment and officials from relevant ministries/divisions were also present in the meeting.

The meeting focused on the subject of regulatory reforms aimed at improving regulatory environment in the country to improve entrepreneurship, innovation and investment.

Jacobs presented a comprehensive proposal to streamline the regulatory system, suggesting a thorough review of standardized processes to achieve significant results.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged the importance of these reforms and underscored the need for impact-driven assistance to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms.

The discussions also centered on identifying specific areas where reforms are urgently needed to optimize operations and regulatory frameworks.

Both parties agreed on the importance of a structured approach to regulatory reforms, the statement added.