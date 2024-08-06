PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa dies of heart attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mumtaz Mustafa died of a heart attack on Monday, the NA Secretariat said. Elected from the NA-171 constituency, Mustafa hailed from the southern Punjab district Rahim Yar Khan and was residing at the Parliament Lodges, where he breathed his last. The session of the lower house of the parliament was convened to condole Mustafa’s death and was adjourned without further proceedings. NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that there would be no thumping as well for the guests who were present to witness the proceedings due to Mustafa’s demise. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Kahwaja Izhaar ul Haq said the ambulance could not reach Mustafa’s lodge to take him to the hospital, as the cars of other members were parked on the road. At this, the NA speaker ordered the deputy speaker to immediately go to the Parliament Lodges and get the cars removed from the roads. Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan offered his condolences on Mustafa’s death, praising his kind personality. “Mumtaz Mustafa will always be remembered,” said the PTI leader.