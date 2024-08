Philippines, Vietnam to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise

The Philippines and Vietnam will kick off their first-ever joint coast guard exercise in the Manila Bay this week, in line with a commitment by both countries to boost maritime cooperation. The Aug. 9 drill is the first between the two Southeast Asian nations, which have competing claims over some parts of the South China Sea and have had run-ins with China’s coast guard in the disputed waterway. During a state visit to Hanoi by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in January, Manila and Vietnam signed two agreements to boost cooperation between their coast guards and to prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea. Vietnam’s 90-metre ship CSB 8002 arrived at the port of Manila on Monday for a five-day port call. It will carry out training exercises with the Philippines’ 83-metre offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang, on Friday that will focus on search and rescue and fire and explosion prevention, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officials said. “In spite of the rivalry, (Philippines and Vietnam) are also claimants on the West Philippine Sea, it shows we can work together,” PCG Spokesperson Armando Balilo said. “Hopefully this will start a template that can be used even with China to de-escalate the situation.”