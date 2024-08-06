Mashreq’s initiative achieves new milestones during K2 clean-up expedition

In a remarkable display of environmental stewardship, Mashreq, through its global Climb2Change initiative, is achieving unprecedented milestones in high-altitude clean-up and environmental conservation efforts on K2. Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has undertaken a mission to scale and clean-up 14 of the world’s mightiest mountains, with the aim of reaching 7 peaks and the base camps of the remaining 7 mountains.

In early July, Mashreq announced phase 3 of its Climb2Change global initiative, in which it embarked on a mission to clean-up K2 and Broad Peak, two of the mightiest mountains in Pakistan to spread awareness about waste reduction and environmental preservation on a global scale. Renowned climbers, Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani, are Mashreq’s Climb2Change Ambassadors for the expedition in Pakistan. In a historical feat of grit and determination, on 28th July 2024, Maria Conceicao successfully summitted K2, the second highest peak on earth, after a long and challenging climb from Camp 3. This accomplishment makes Maria Conceicao the first Portuguese woman in the world to summit K2.

Since the expedition began, Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani have led the Mashreq clean-up team, extending their efforts beyond the base camp. The team has also conducted two rigorous rotations up to Camp 2, and a final climb to Camp 3 thereby collecting substantial amounts of waste. Such an extensive clean-up operation at the higher camps of Pakistan’s mountains supported by a non-government entity isn’t common. Mashreq is committed to setting the benchmarks higher and inspiring more to join in on their mission to ‘Rise Responsibly’. The clean-up expedition in Pakistan builds on the success of the initial two phases in Nepal, where five of the mightiest peaks and one base camp were scaled and cleaned.

Overcoming Challenges, Exceeding Expectations

The team faced challenging weather during the high-altitude expedition, but their perseverance remained unchanged. Committed to ensuring K2 is waste-free, the high-altitude cleaning team will attempt for a final clean-up climb after all climbers have descended.

The enthusiasm and dedication of the low altitude and high-altitude cleaning team members have been commendable. Their eagerness to remove as much waste as possible from K2 reflects their commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the mountains. This initiative and spirit of collaboration sets a new benchmark for future expeditions.

Empowering Employees, Engaging Communities

From July 22nd to 24th, Mashreq Pakistan’s employees participated in a multi-day expedition in Skardu, which included educational sessions on leave-no-trace principles, intensive trail cleaning at Deosai National Park, and interactions with local communities to promote environmental awareness. This hands-on involvement empowered employees to contribute actively to a more sustainable future. During the expedition, employees learned about the connection between waste and climate, cleaned the trails, engaged with local communities in Satpara Village, and interacted with members of the Alpine Club and Skardu Tourism, enhancing their awareness and commitment to environmental conservation.

Building upon the success of previous phases in Nepal, where five of the mightiest peaks and one base camp were scaled and cleaned, this latest expedition in Pakistan showcases Mashreq’s continued dedication to environmental stewardship under Climb2Change. Launched in November 2023, Climb2Change is Mashreq’s global initiative that integrates the bank’s comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments and milestones.