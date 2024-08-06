Senate passes resolution on Hamas leader’s martyrdom

The Senate, chaired by Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, convened on Monday to address the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Senator Palwasha Khan presented a resolution, which was unanimously approved.

The Senate expressed deep sorrow over Haniyeh’s death in an Israeli Zionist attack and condemned the ongoing killings of Palestinians and violations of human rights by Israeli forces.

The resolution stated that Israel is transforming into an international criminal and terrorist state. It called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan, and all Islamic nations to unite against Israel’s terrorist activities.

The Senate urged Islamic countries to lift the blockade of Gaza to deliver emergency aid to the besieged Palestinians and to collectively work to halt the bombardment of Gaza immediately.

PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman shared her thoughts on the resolution.

“International bodies are also speaking out against Israel’s brutality. We need to address Israeli aggression in every session,” said Rehman. “Israel and India have been given a free hand to perpetrate atrocities worldwide. Children, the elderly, and women are being indiscriminately targeted by Israeli attacks.”

Senator Palwasha, speaking on the occasion, said, “Israel is openly violating war laws. This move by Israel has once again thwarted peace efforts. Two genocide projects are running in the 21st century: one in Kashmir and the other in Israel. ”

Speaking on ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, she said, “Today, Pakistan’s enemy Hasina Wajid is forced to take refuge in India. Soon, Netanyahu might have to seek Modi’s refuge as well.”

She continued, “Innocent children are being oppressed in both Kashmir and Palestine. When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto called the Islamic Summit Conference in 1974, he made historic statements that are still remembered. Similarly, during Benazir Bhutto’s government in 1994, she intended to visit Gaza in solidarity. Although the Israeli prime minister tried to stop her, Benazir Bhutto went to Palestine. We expect today’s rulers to exhibit the same courage.”

“History always remembers courageous leaders, while cowards find their place in the dustbin of praise. Pakistan continues to be an eyesore for Israel, and our nuclear programme also remains a target,” Palwasha concluded.