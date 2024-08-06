First Lady Aseefa Bhutto condoles death of party loyalist

The First Lady of Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, visited the family of late Nazir Hussain Dhoki, a dedicated and loyal party worker who served the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its leadership throughout his life. Nazir Dhoki, who was the Chief Media Coordinator for Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, passed away on July 14 after a short battle with cancer at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur District. Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari prayed for his departed soul and for his high rank in Jannah. Speaking with Nazir Dhoki’s family, the First Lady paid rich tributes to a party worker who made significant sacrifices during the dictatorship of General Zia ul Haq and was imprisoned during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy. She emphasized that Nazir Dhoki was one of the most committed activists of the party, whose loyalty to the Bhutto family was unparalleled.