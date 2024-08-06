Diplomats, academicians term Kashmir resolution vital for peace

Speakers at a seminar on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, on Monday, termed resolution of the oldest dispute on agenda of the United Nations according to aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as vital for peace and stability in the region.

Ensuring the Right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through free and fair plebiscite under supervision of United Nations in the only sustainable option of resolving the issue in democratic manner, they opined.

The Seminar was organized by Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS) in collaboration with Press Information Department Regional Directorate Karachi on the 5th anniversary of Revocation of Special Status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Executive Director CISSS Ambassador (R) Qazi M. Khalilullah, speaking at the occasion, said Pakistan has been raising the Kashmir issue on every forum including the United Nation General Assembly, Security Council, Human Rights Council and Organization of Islamic Countries so that the conflict could be resolved as per aspirations of the people of Kahmir in light of the UN resolutions.

Despite its military capabilities of responding to any aggression in befitting manner that was vividly demonstrated by ‘operation Swift Retort’ on February 27, Pakistan firmly believes in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and always played proactive role on diplomatic fronts to highlight the plight of people of IIOJK who were suffering under oppression and brutalities by the occupying Indian forces for more then 75 years, he said.

India, after August 5, 2019, made heavy deployment of 900,000 forces in IIOJK and serious violations of human rights like extra judicial killings, forced disappearances, illegal abduction of youth, sexual violence, harassment, inhuman torture were being committed in the occupied area, he noted and added that media was under curbs and people were deprived of their freedom of expression.

“It is our clear stance that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India could not revoke the status of the disputed area through unilateral actions,” he said referring to India’s unjust step of revocation of special constitutional status of IIOJK. He added that UN Secretary General, Security Council and OIC has also unapproved the India’s unilateral measures.

Director General Press Information Department Regional Directorate Karachi, Irum Tanveer, highlighted the duplicity and double standards at global arena where grave human rights violations in IIOJK by oppressive Indian regime were overlooked in Human Rights reports.

She said that Revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution paved the way of settlement of Hindu population in IIOJK and it had serious implications on demography of the only Muslim majority area of the India.

All the peace-loving nations should emphasize the India to put an end to the atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of IIOJK, she urged.

Director Global and Regional Studies Center, Institute of Business Management Karachi, Ambassador (R) Ghulam Rasool Baluch, spoke on the topic of Geo-Strategic and Geo-Economic implications of withdrawal of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on Special status of IIOJK.

He underscored geo-strategic and geo-economic significance of the disputed territory and said that illegal and forceful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India has grave implications for security, economy and overall sustenance of Pakistan and its solution was vital for peace not only in the subcontinent but across the globe.

He emphasized the need of resolving the issue according the will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir and noted that Kashmir has a distinctive language, culture and civilization and ‘Kashmirism’ has prevailed there for several centuries.

Director Program on South Asia Studies Department of International Relations, Karachi University, Dr Nausheen Wasi, deliberating on Human Rights violations in IIOJK observed that India since 1947 has utilized all possible tools of exploitation and carnage to suppress the freedom of expression in the area and conducted serious violations of human rights.

Repression has significantly been intensified since august 2019 in IIOJK in different forms as torture, violence, disappearances, killings and sexual assaults and HR activists, political figures, media persons and youth were targeted to shun the resistance against the resistance, she said.

Besides the longest ever shut-down of internet in the IIOJK, India Media Policy curbs the freedom of journalists and media was restricted of access to suppress the news of happenings, she said adding that journalists were barred from covering the local elections, protests and atrocities of Indian forces while self-censorship also prevailed in the media organizations