Police claim PTI leader Dr Shahid’s son behind his murder

The Lahore police on Monday claimed that the son of PTI founding member Dr Shahid Siddique has confessed to his alleged involvement in his father’s murder.

Dr Siddique, the owner of Iqra Medical Complex in Johar Town, was standing outside Khizra Mosque in Valencia Town after offering Friday prayers last week when an unknown man approached him and opened fire. The doctor succumbed to his injuries en route to a hospital.

Police registered a case against four unidentified attackers and began an investigation, recording statements from the family and eyewitnesses and collecting video footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby streets.

Initial investigations suggested that Dr Siddique was embroiled in a property dispute over a laboratory in Multan.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Imran Kishwar and Senior Superintendent of Police Anoosh Masood told the media that Dr Siddique’s son Qayyum has confessed to his crime of hiring hitmen to assassinate his father.

They said that the son ordered the hit because his father was not allowing him to marry a girl, adding that he had also attempted to kill Dr Siddique six months ago – referring to a case the deceased had lodged with the Chung police in which he had said that an unknown boy had opened fire at him but he escaped unhurt.

The police officials said the suspect was under arrest and in police custody.