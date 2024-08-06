Cabinet panel approves re-merger of NSPC, PSPC

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Monday approved the re-merger of National Security Printing Company (NSPC) with Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC).

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at Finance Division. The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Economic Afairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

The Cabinet Committee on SOEs directed the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to complete the formalities and present the implementation plan before the Committee in this regards.

The Committee considered the summaries presented by Finance Division for the categorization of their relevant State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/ essential or otherwise. The Cabinet Committee further approved that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), being a part of Sovereign Welfare Fund, is exempted from SOE Act 2003, hence not required to be categorized, whereas EXIM Bank be categorized as Essential SOE.