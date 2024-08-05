Rodman stunner takes USA into Olympic women’s football semis

Trinity Rodman scored a stunning goal in extra time as four-time gold medallists the United States edged Japan 1-0 on Saturday to reach the last four of the Olympic women’s football.

The daughter of former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman struck in stoppage time at the end of the first half of extra time to finally break the deadlock, and Japan’s resistance, at a packed Parc des Princes in Paris.

It takes the USA through to a semi-final on Tuesday in Lyon, where they will face either reigning Olympic champions Canada or 2016 gold medallists Germany.

The USA remain on track under new English coach Emma Hayes to win a record-extending fifth women’s football gold, and a first since defeating Japan in the London Olympic final in 2012.

That silver remains Japan’s only medal in the competition and they go home after thwarting the USA for most of a tense quarter-final, where they failed to take what few chances came their way on the break.