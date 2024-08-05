Fundamentally altering the political landscape of the region, August 5 marks a significant day in the history of Kashmir as it commemorates the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This move by the Indian government had far-reaching implications for its residents. The day is observed as “Youm e Istehsaal” meaning the Day of Exploitation, highlighting the plight and suffering of the Kashmiri people. For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, August 5 is a day of deep sorrow, marking a watershed moment in their history. The day is marked by rallies, protests, and events aimed at raising awareness about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and calling for justice and human rights to be upheld.

Article 370 granted special autonomy to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing it to have its own constitution, flag, and internal administration. However, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked this provision, stripping the state of its special status. This move was accompanied by a massive security crackdown and communication blackout in the region, leading to widespread uncertainty and fear among the residents.

The abrogation also paved the way for the implementation of stricter security measures in the region, leading to unbelievable human rights violations. Reports of arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and the use of pellet guns on protestors keep coming in but have yet to awaken the conscience of international human rights organizations. The restrictions on freedom of movement and communication have had a severe crippling impact on the daily lives of Kashmiris.

Despite facing immense challenges, the Kashmiri people have shown remarkable resilience in the aftermath of August 5. From artists using their creativity to convey messages of resistance to healthcare workers providing essential services in difficult circumstances, the spirit of the Kashmiri people remains unbroken. Civil society groups and activists continue to raise their voices against injustice and advocate for the rights of the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan stands alone in continuing to call upon the international community to open its eyes to the grave human rights situation in the region. However, there’s no shortage of those who have refrained from interfering in what they consider to be an internal matter of India. The international community has a responsibility to uphold human rights, promote dialogue, and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region. Still, our efforts would not go in vain as one day, sooner rather than later, India will spell an end to its reign of terror and grant our Kashmiri brothers their well-deserved right to sovereignty. Youm-e-Istehsaal serves as a platform to seek redress for the injustices they have faced. It is a day to remember those who have lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing conflict and to stand in solidarity with the families who continue to endure the hardships brought about by the unrest.

The writer is a freelance columnist.