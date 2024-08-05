Christina Sandera’s cause of death revealed

More details have been shared about Christina Sandera’s passing. Less than a week after Clint Eastwood’s long-time girlfriend died at the age of 61, a representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed to The Post that Christina died of a heart attack.

According to the outlet, her death certificate listed her immediate cause as cardiac arrhythmia while atherosclerotic coronary artery disease-which is usually caused by the build-up of plaque in the heart’s arteries-was included as a contributing factor to her death.

Clint confirmed Christina’s passing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter July 19, telling the outlet, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman. I will miss her very much.” The Gran Torino star met his late partner over ten years ago, when she was working as a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, according to THR. They began dating in 2014. Their relationship began one year after Clint and his second wife Dina Eastwood-with whom he shares his youngest daughter, 27-year-old Morgan Eastwood-divorced after 18 years of marriage.

The A Fistful of Dollars star is also dad to Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Scott Eastwood, 38, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Francesca Eastwood, 30, from various relationships. Though Clint and Christina mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they did make the occasional red carpet appearance together, including at the 2015 Academy Awards where American Sniper was nominated for six Oscars and most recently, the premiere for Richard Jewell in 2019.

But while Clint has been a cornerstone of Hollywood for more than seventy years, the 94-year-old has often made it a point to keep the details of his private to himself. As he previously told CBS News, “There are other people that are involved there and they’re vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can’t.”