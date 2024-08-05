Where was Ben Affleck while Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons?

One member of the Ton was absent from the party of the season. While Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a dazzling Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons July 20, Ben Affleck remained on the opposite coast.

The Good Will Hunting star was out in Los Angeles July 21 without his ring while donning a red t-shirt and grey pants, per photos published by People July 22. The following day things were all business for Affleck clad in a blue suit with an iced coffee in hand, as he strolled into his office.

Amid rumours surrounding the status of their marriage, Lopez had been busy preparing for her Regency-era soirée on Long Island. And everyone dressed to impress, including the Hustlers actress’ mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who wore a pastel blue gown featuring an empire waist and white lace overlay.

Lopez’s birthday celebration comes days after the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, also spent their second wedding anniversary alone. Neither acknowledged the milestone. Lopez-who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony-spent the day at the beach in the Hamptons sporting her wedding ring. Meanwhile, Affleck-who shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner-was busy at work in Los Angeles wearing a suit with his iced coffee in hand.

But even as the duo have faced questions about their marriage over the past few months, Lopez has proven her bond with the Oscar winner’s kids is still going strong. For instance, she made sure to include some sweet quality time with Violet during the summer. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer posted a video of herself in the car with the wind blowing through her hair. As she panned to the back seat, Affleck’s eldest sat looking out the window next to her friend Cassidey.

And although Lopez and Affleck haven’t been seen together much, she did share a sweet tribute to him for Father’s Day with a photo of Affleck as Capt. Rafe McCawley in Pearl Harbor. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Our hero.”