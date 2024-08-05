Talula reveals major career move

For Patrick Dempsey’s daughter Talula, it’s a beautiful day to make some baked goods. When it comes to her future, the 22-year-old hasn’t opted to pick up a scalpel or movie camera and instead has set her eyes on the kitchen. And according to her proud father, exciting things are on the horizon.

As he captioned a July 23 Instagram post, “So proud and excited to announce @taluladempsey launched her new artwork and is now taking orders at the link on her bio @talulaskitchen.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum also included a series of photos of his daughter’s rebrand, which featured brightly coloured images of Talula posing with her delicious baked goods.

But Patrick wasn’t the only parent shouting his daughter’s accomplishments from the rooftop. His wife Jillian Fink-with whom he tied the knot in 1999-also shared Talula’s exciting news to social media under the words, “Proud mom moment.”

Though it may have made sense for the daughter of an actor such as McDreamy to seek out a career on the screen, Patrick himself has been candid about how his children-he’s also dad to 17-year-old twin boys Darby and Sullivan with Jillian-are finding their own way.

“They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves,” he told People in November, adding his kids “want to have their own identity, separate from me and that shadow.”

The 2023 selection for the outlet’s “Sexiest Man Alive” also admitted how the challenges of parenting change once again once kids become teenagers.

“You need to be around, but they don’t want you around because they’re fighting for their independence, which they should,” he explained. “They need to find out how they interact in the world, they need to learn those boundaries, they need to make mistakes. And you need to be there for them and allow them to learn from that.”

And while raising children in Hollywood makes for an unusual environment-where a family outing can mean hitting a red carpet together, as the family of five did in December for the Ferrari premiere-Patrick said he and Jillian have always sought to keep their kids grounded.

“You just try to instill the right values,” he reflected of parenting. “Hopefully, they have the right manners and when they come back in and other parents go, ‘Oh your children are very polite,’ you’re like, ‘That’s nice to hear.'”