PPP urges National Assembly dissolution, snap polls

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the federal government to dissolve the National Assembly and hold new elections amidst growing political tensions.

This advice came from PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, who emphasized the need for a fresh mandate if the government feels threatened.

In an interview with a private television channel, Bukhari stated, “If the government perceives a threat, it should dissolve the assembly and initiate new elections.” He suggested that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should send an advisory to President Asif Ali Zardari to dissolve the assembly and pave the way for elections.

Bukhari expressed concerns about the government’s reluctance to communicate its issues with the PPP. “PPP is ready to strengthen the government in Parliament, but it should deliver something meaningful. President Zardari has repeatedly stated his willingness to mediate discussions and play a constructive role, but there must be a willingness to engage in dialogue,” Bukhari said.

He cautioned that any derailment of the political system could harm the country. The PPP leader also reflected on the party’s acceptance of the election results, despite having reservations. “We accepted the election results with reservations. If we hadn’t supported the PML-N, would the parliament and the Chief Executive’s office be functioning today?” he questioned, underscoring the PPP’s role in stabilizing the government.

Concerns are growing for the coalition government after the reserved seats’ verdict which resurrected the Imran-founded party in the national and provincial assemblies.