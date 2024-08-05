PM pays homage to fallen heroes on Police Martyrs’ Day

Paying tribute to the courage and persistence of the country’s police force, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday lauded the sacrifices of martyred police officers in the line of duty.

In his statement commemorating the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police Day, the premier said that the sacrifices of the police force in line of duty and the eradication of crimes were unprecedented, adding that the day reminded them of the valour and bravery displayed by the force.

“In the fight against terrorism, the police force had always played a leading role and police personnel laid down their lives to secure and brighten the future of the nation,” the media wing of the PM Office cited the prime minister’s comment in a statement today.

PM Shehbaz added that the entire nation was proud of its martyred police personnel and saluted them for their sacrifices.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to look after the bereaved families of the martyred police officers and personnel, reiterating that no leniency in this regard would be tolerated.

The premier assured that the federal government would take all possible steps for the provision of education and health facilities to the children of martyrs, adding that the bereaved families would be taken care of in every possible way.