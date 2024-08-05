No room for politics on China ties, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that work was progressing fast on the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and there was positive momentum on further promotion of cooperation with China in different fields during visit of Chinese experts to Pakistan. The prime minister was speaking during a meeting here with a seven member delegation of journalists who returned from an official visit to China undertaken on the invitation of government institution China Public Diplomacy Association. He said that China was sincere friend which helped Pakistan on every difficult occasion. He urged that all stakeholders should rise above politics to work together on the national development projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The PM said whenever Allah Almighty gave him an opportunity to serve the country, he pledged to himself to focus all his energies on progress of the country. He said he was thankful to the Chinese leadership and people on the exemplary hospitality shown during his recent visit to China. He told that he himself was monitoring the progress on the memorandums of understanding and agreements after the visit to China. The prime minister assured that Pakistan was ensuring all steps for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.