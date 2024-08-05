PTI forms committee to probe graft allegations in KP

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday constituted a three-member committee to monitor corruption and governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party formed government after the February 2024 general elections.

Talking to the media News, PTI lawmaker and KP Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the committee had been established on the instruction of PTI founder Imran Khan,

Saif said the committee would investigate the allegations against ministers and administrative secretaries, adding that action would be taken against an official if allegations were established against him.

It should be noted that ex-prime minister Khan decided to constitute the committee after provincial minister Shakeel Khan, during a meeting with him in jail a few days ago, complained about embezzlement in various departments of KP.

Former KP governor Shah Farman, former advisor to prime minister on accountability Musaddiq Abbasi and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Qazi Anwar had been nominated by the PTI founder as members of the body, Saif said, adding that they would check the provincial government’s performance.

The monitoring body will submit its report to incarcerated Khan, he said.

In a separate statement, Saif said the federal ministers’ criticism of the KP government was an attempt to conceal the centre’s “reality”. The PTI purged the province of all the political parties because of its 11-year brilliant performance, he said.