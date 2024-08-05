Punjab to inaugurate Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme on Aug 14

Punjab Chief minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme on August 14. On Sunday, she approved in principle three models for ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.

Presiding over a meeting here, the CM stopped the authorities from collecting service charges from the plot owners. Model houses have been developed as a pilot programme of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ initiative. The chief minister ordered to include living room also in the map of model houses. She ordered to introduce toll-free numbers for the convenience of people.

On the directions of the chief minister, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will develop a special portal for ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme through which the aspirants would be able to submit online their applications. Secretary Housing Captain (retd) Asadullah Khan gave a briefing on the programme.

The meeting was briefed that ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme forms could be obtained from the offices of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. Plot owners of up to 5 marlas would be able to get interest-free loan for building their houses. According to the chief minister’s instructions, the house owners would get the facility to repay the loan in easy installments. Allottees of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA under the PHATA Ordinance 2002, would get 3- and 5-marla houses in private schemes.

Meanwhile, according to the programme, allottees of PHATA would pay house installments in five years after buying a house in private scheme. The Punjab government would also provide subsidy to reduce housing cost in private scheme. In this connection about 70,000 plot owners in any city or village would be able to take loans. Likewise, owner of plot of up to 5-marla would be able to get interest-free loan for building house. Important decisions were approved in the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Police Martyrs

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her commitment to honor the sacrifices of police martyrs, emphasizing that their legacy will never be compromised. In her heartfelt message on Police Martyrs’ Day, Maryam Nawaz praised the unparalleled sacrifices made by the martyrs, stating, “Salutations to the great sacrifices of all martyrs. August 4 can never be forgotten.”

She expressed that the martyrs will forever remain in the hearts of the nation, and their eternal sacrifices are an invaluable asset that will always be cherished. “The nation is proud to honor the martyrs,” she said, assuring that the Punjab government stands unwaveringly with the families of the martyrs. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the critical role of the police force, noting their valuable duties across all regions, including the Kacha area. She emphasized that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

The Chief Minister further pledged to fully fulfill the duty of caring for and serving the families of every martyr, expressing pride in their sacrifices. “Their sacrifices will always be remembered,” she affirmed, underscoring the enduring gratitude and respect for the police martyrs.

Data compiled

The Punjab government has compiled and verified the data of 341,000 persons with disabilities to give them financial support and various other incentives under its Himmat Card initiative, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal sources told APP on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently announced launching a loan scheme for those with disabilities, who are eligible to work. Special individuals will be given a loan of Rs. 1 to 2 lakh for financial independence.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is already providing stipend of Rs. 7,500, which is a valuable support to individuals suffering from any physical or mental disability.

In line with the directives of the Punjab chief minister, members of the provincial assembly were now being involved in the Himmat Card initiative. It is being ensured that the Himmat Card should reach every deserving individual promptly. The spokesman said progress on the Himmat Card initiative was being reviewed on daily basis across the province.

“To successfully accomplish the initiative across all Punjab districts, we need full cooperation of the assembly members,” the Bait-ul-Mal official said.