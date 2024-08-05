6 bow out as Pakistan stays medal-less

Another Pakistan marksman Ghulam Mustafa Bashir bowed out of the Paris Olympics after failing to qualify for the next round of the 25-meter rapid pistol event on Sunday. He becomes the sixth out of seven athletes representing Pakistan at the Games to have been eliminated without even qualifying for the medal round. On Friday, Bashir and Khalil Akhtar had failed to qualify for the next round of the 25m rapid-fire pistol event.

Earlier, national shooters Gulfam Joseph, and Kishmala Talat had bowed out in qualifying rounds of 10m and 25m air pistol events. On Monday, Pakistani athlete, Faiqa Riaz, who debuted in the Women’s 100m sprint at the Paris Olympics, finished 24th out of 36 participants Last Sunday, Pakistani swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi had met the same fate in men’s and women’s 200-metre freestyle heats. Bashir, a bronze medalist in the World Championships, could not find a place in the top six who were to qualify for the medal round after two stages of shooting. In the first stage, he accumulated 292 points, with 98 points in the first series of 8 seconds, 99 points in the second series of 6 seconds, and 95 points in the 4-second series. In the second stage, however, Bashir missed the mark – scoring 97, 97, and 95 points in the three series – which was not enough to advance to the next round. With six Olympians already out, all of Pakistan’s hopes for an Olympics gold after 32 years now rest on Pakistan’s javelin ace Arshad Nadeem. The nine-time international medalist and four-time gold medalist finished fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.