Pakistan clinches bronze medal in Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball C’ship

The Pakistan team secured a bronze medal in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship, at Bahrain. In a dominant display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan triumphed over Japan with a decisive 3-0 victory in the third-place match. The set scores were 25-13, 25-21, and 25-17, showcasing Pakistan’s superior play. This impressive performance places Pakistan in the third position among 16 participating countries, including notable teams from Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, the Philippines, India, Korea, and Kuwait. The victory not only brings a Bronze Medal but also marks a significant milestone for Pakistan volleyball, reflecting the growth and potential of the sport in the country. The success of the Pakistan U18 team is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).