Kohat Police arrest brutal father who killed twin daughters

The detained accused Ramzan son of Syed Rasool is a serial killer who has confessed to the crime before the police. The accused, living on rent in Khair Matu Kohat, had killed the 35-day-old newborn daughters by immersing them in a water drum a week ago.

The brutal father who committed the shameful act had secretly imprisoned his daughters to hide the crime.

The police recovered the bodies of the girls after exhuming the graves on the information of the incident.

The police detained the accused after the post-mortem report proved murder.

The detained accused Ramzan son of Syed Rasool is a serial killer who has confessed to the crime before the police. The accused, living on rent in Khair Matu Kohat, had killed the 35-day-old newborn daughters by immersing them in a water drum a week ago.

The brutal father who committed the shameful act had secretly imprisoned his daughters to hide the crime

The police recovered the bodies of the girls after exhuming the graves on the information of the incident

The police detained the accused after the post-mortem report proved murder.