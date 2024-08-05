August 5 — Youm-e-Istehsal

The most miserable day in the history of IIOJK was when the sun of 5th August 2019 arose with new hardships for the already oppressed Kashmiris who have been living under the shadow of guns for the past many decades. This was the dark day when the fascist Modi government canceled Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, abolished the state status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley and declared it a territory under the administration of Indian Federation. These articles gave Kashmiris the hope that they would be able to decide their own destiny and under them the legal right to purchase land and other immovable property in occupied Kashmir, government jobs, stipends, vote for state assembly and other privileges. With the suspension of these clauses, the people of Occupied Kashmir have lost all the above-mentioned rights. Narendra Modi fulfilled Jawaharlal Nehru’s dream of occupying Kashmir by usurping Kashmir in 2019, and now, in this drunken state, the leader of the ill-fated RSS, Modi is playing Holi with the blood of Muslims, they are being cut like carrots. In different States of India, the houses of Indian Muslims are being demolished and they are being evicted. Now, it is being said in India that if you want to live in India, you have to support Modi and Yogi.

To stop the resistance of Kashmiris against the Articles, curfew and various restrictions were imposed in the Occupied Valley, which are still in place and the entire Kashmir valley has been under siege, with its communication to the outside world cut off. The jobs and businesses of Kashmiris have been taken away, it has become impossible to children to go to educational institutions and it has become impossible to take patients to hospitals and even buy medicines for them. Kashmiris were forced to bury the bodies of their dead loved ones in the courtyards of their homes; however, even in this atmosphere of fear and repression, they did not lose courage. The Kashmiris who have endured Indian oppression and cruelty and are going through life-threatening ordeals, have shown courage and perseverance and proved to the world that even if strict guards are put on them, even if their breathing is blocked, their struggle will never back down from independence and will not bow down to the brutality and barbarism of Modi and the accession to Pakistan is the ultimate destination of Kashmiris.

Nefarious conspiracies are going on to turn the Muslim majority into minority in Occupied Kashmir. Modi is bringing Hindus from other states and settling them in Kashmir and they have also been given local domicile. In this regard, the Census Commission in India has increased the seats of Hindu majority Kashmir region. According to a report, the proportion of Muslim population has now reduced from 90% to 70% and it will not take for this proportion to drop to less than 50%.

According to big claims of Modi, a new era of development has begun in Kashmir but the opposite is the case. Economy and trade collapse, poverty, hunger and unemployment have exposed the Modi government’s so-called development agenda in the Occupied Valley. According to a survey by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 5 lakh Kashmiri men and women have lost their jobs in recent times, while Kashmir is being compared to a prison where Indian oppression and terrorism rule. Target killing of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters by Indian armed forces has become a regular occurrence. Thousands of Kashmiris are still imprisoned in jails and penitentiaries and are unable to defend themselves. Additionally, hundreds of minors are imprisoned and detained in prisons. It is very disturbing that thousands of Kashmiri women have gone missing in Kashmir since 2019. Incidents of violence and bloodshed continue unabated. Media organizations exposing Indian atrocities to the International community have been shut down. To prevent the truth from coming to the fore, India has limited the scope of journalistic censorship and the conditions faced by millions of Kashmiris are not allowed to be broadcast or published under any circumstances. Restrictions on internet and social media services are in place. UN representatives on human rights, also criticized India several times in this regard. Under the strict censorship system, it is being ensured that no voice is raised against India and Modi government. The Indian occupying authorities have also started a series of forced evictions of local people from agricultural and non-agricultural properties.

Children of Pakistan, the entire Nation is with you in your struggle for self-determination and we will support you until the sun of freedom arises.