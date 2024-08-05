Another victim of honey trap in Lahore

A shocking honey trap case has emerged in Lahore, where a young man was lured to a woman’s apartment, brutally assaulted, and robbed of a significant sum of money.

Hamza, the victim, had recently befriended a girl who invited him to her flat for breakfast. As he arrived, three armed men stormed the location, threatened Hamza at gunpoint, and subjected him to severe beating. During the ordeal, the girl recorded the violence on video.

The perpetrators demanded access to Hamza’s bank account, and the girl, using his mobile phone, transferred Rs. 66,000 to her account. Additionally, they stole his valuable phone and wallet, from which they withdrew Rs. 14,000. Kahanna police have registered a case following Hamza’s complaint, arresting the girl and two accomplices from the honey trap gang. One suspect remains at large. Police have recovered the incriminating videos and are continuing their investigation into the incident.