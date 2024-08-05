Larkana hospitals to get free medicines, more medics

Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Population Department Nida Khuhro has directed the health officials ensure presence of medics especially in emergency wards and provision of free medicines in hospitals of Larkana.

The Secretary Health on Sunday paid a visit to Chandka Civil Hospital Larkana Emergency Ward, Sheikh Zayed Children and Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana.

She was given a briefing by District Health Officer Larkana Shaukat Abro and Medical Supridentant Chandka Civil Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Abro and other related officials at the DHO office. Speaking on the occasion, Nidar Khuhro directed the administration to ensure the presence of doctors in the hospitals, especially in the emergency wards, even at night. She also reviewed the supply of medicines to the patients and the presence of doctors in the hospitals but in the slip, many medicines have to be bought from outside.

The Secretary Health took notice of the process of ordering medicines from outside for patients in Larkana hospitals and directed the DHO and MS to facilitate the patients visiting the hospitals for treatment. She directed that medicine should be provided to patients free of cost.