Punjab Police — which claimed to apprehend major robbers and murderers guilty of serious crimes — has failed to secure convictions for any of the criminals arrested this year.

Robbery, murder, rape, and other serious crimes have led to numerous arrests by the Punjab Police. However, the investigation process is so flawed that many accused individuals escape punishment.

The Punjab Police has been unable to collect challans in 52% of the cases.

Police failed to punish the accused in 67,204 cases over seven and a half months this year. While 48% of challans were submitted, many accused remain on bail. Experts attribute the obstacles to inadequate investigations and a lack of interest from the police.

Increased awareness of serious incidents has highlighted the shortcomings in police performance. Records reveal: 1,608 cases of murder, 2,768 challans for attempted murder, 1,406 cases of sexual abuse and 8,829 abduction challans completed and submitted to the courts. Police authorities claim that the major issue in case investigations is the lack of funds and investigative officers, which creates difficulties in the investigation stages.