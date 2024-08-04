Imran sees no point in talking to ‘toothless’ govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said on Saturday he would not hold talks with a weak government, saying he would engage with those who hold real power in the country. The former prime minister, while informally speaking to journalists, said the talks would be held within the limits of constitution. He said the stolen mandate of PTI should be returned. “Democracy all around the world operates on the basis of ethics,” Khan said, adding that parliament had never functioned through force. “What negotiations should I have with the government which will end once the four constituencies are opened?” he said while responding to a question. When asked about Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s statement that he could not hold talks with the army, the PTI founder said he had told him to engage in talks with political parties.