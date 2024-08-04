BYC continues sit-ins despite deal with govt

Despite reaching successful negotiations with the government a day earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has continued its protests and sit-ins across different areas of Balochistan, citing the closure of roads and unmet demands.

Friday’s announcement to end the protest had followed a seven-point agreement with the government that included the release of all protesters detained in Balochistan and Karachi, with those on judicial remand to be released by August 5 following court proceedings. Dr. Mahrang Baloch, representing the protesters, and the Gwadar district’s deputy commissioner signed the agreement, which promised that the government would open all roads, remove obstacles, and release arrested individuals in exchange for the peaceful dispersion of the protestors. However, the demonstrations are currently ongoing in Gwadar City, Mastung, Quetta, and other areas, where protesters are blocking roads and demanding that the government implement the agreement, release arrested protesters, and annul the FIRs filed against them.

The protests began when convoys of demonstrators, demanding the recovery of missing persons, were prevented from attending the BYC meeting in Gwadar. Previous reports indicated that the protests had escalated into violence, resulting in clashes with security forces that left three protesters dead and at least 24 injured. Dr Mahrang Baloch, a BYC leader, claimed that a large number of supporters were detained. Despite the government’s repeated assurances to address these issues, including a Rs5 million compensation package announced by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar for each family with a missing person, the BYC continues its protests.