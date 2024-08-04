CM Punjab reviews Air Ambulance & Motorway Rescue 1122 Services

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Secretary of Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer to discuss the launching of an ‘Air Ambulance’ project and ‘Motorway Rescue 1122 Services.’

Dr. Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing about the air ambulance project and also apprised her about the air ambulance pilot run. Various matters with regard to shifting the patients from Bahawalnagar and Mianwali to far-flung areas through the air ambulance service were discussed. Dr. Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing about the landing arrangements of air ambulance in various cities. Matters relating to new airplanes about the air ambulance service also came under discussion in the meeting.

It was agreed to use the CM helicopter so as to immediately shift a patient in case of an emergency situation arising in the Central Punjab. The Secretary Emergency Services expressed his gratitude to the CM on granting permission to use the official helicopter in case of any untoward situation.

The chief minister expressed her satisfaction on launching the air ambulance project. She directed to undertake all possible steps for launching rescue services on the motorways at the earliest.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Punjab holds a unique distinction of becoming the first province for launching the air ambulance service. In case of a heart attack, head injury and spinal injury, the shifting of a patient to a big hospital within the golden hour is highly imperative. The shifting of a patient to a big hospital within the golden hour is a gigantic task.”

The CM said the life of every patient is highly precious and patients dwelling in the far-flung areas can be shifted to a big hospital for their treatment through the air ambulance service. The air ambulance service is being launched for the facilitation of the people of Punjab as precious lives can be saved in an emergency situation. Rescue 1122 ambulance service will be available at the motorways interchange. In case of an accident, the swift availability and reaching of a rescue ambulance service at the motorways will become possible.

She added Punjab will be the first province for launching the ambulance service at the motorways. The Punjab province not only has become a role model in Pakistan but in South Asia as well with regard to timely provision of rescue services.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also present on the occasion.