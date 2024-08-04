Deash commander among 3 terrorists arrested in Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three terrorists including a Deash commander in Punjab.

According to CTD spokesperson, several operations were conducted across major cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Jehlum and Chakwal.

CTD officials stated that the terrorist arrested were identified as Abdul Wahab, Saifullah and Khurram Abbas, where as explosives, IED bomb, detonator, cash and other items were recovered from the terrorists.

Earlier, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Amin-ul-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal said that Amin al-Haq, a key Al-Qaeda operative, was taken into custody Friday.

He stated that the arrested Al-Qaeda operative’s name was included in the list of terrorists wanted by the US and EU. The CTD launched an investigation into the matter, terming the arrest as a significant breakthrough, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal added.

Prior to this, it was reported that a total of 124 terrorists have been killed and 322 have been arrested in the first six months of the year 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, The CTD released the details of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year according to which a total of 1,433 operations were conducted and thwarted 55 terrorist attacks, 124 terrorists were killed while 322 were arrested.

The CTD report stated that Peshawar was saved from a major attack by arresting two suicide bombers. The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has arrested 38 terrorists in 449 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of the province in July, ARY News reported. According to a spokesman, operations were conducted in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Rawalpindi, and Multan.