New Judge appointed for Imran Khan’s 190 million pound case

The Accountability Court Judge hearing the 190 million pound reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi has been changed. District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana had been appointed as the Judge of Accountability Court No.1. Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich of Accountability Court No. 2 used to hear the 190 million pound reference in Adiala Jail. Muhammad Ali Waraich was given additional charge of Accountability Court No. 1. Judge Abida Sajjad of grade 20 had been appointed as judge of accountability court number 3. The Ministry of Law also issued a formal notification for the appointment of new judges. The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court had recommended the nomination of several judges.