NDMA warns of glacial lake outburst, landslides in KP, GB

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), Landslides and Flash Flood is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan due to increasing glacier melt, persistent high temperatures and weather system bringing intermittent rains from today till Tuesday. The NDMA said it would cause low-level/localised flash flooding whereby temporary bridge and road connections for upstream areas are likely to be impacted, said a press release issued here. The authority has advised Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and local administration to closely monitor the situation, identify at-risk populations, and evacuate them to safer zones in case of medium to high flows. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download the ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts to closely monitor weather reports. Travelers are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of likely flooding situations.