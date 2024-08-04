PPAF’s innovative strategies win Senate’s approval

Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syedaal Khan Nasar has said that Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’s (PPAF) comprehensive approach to poverty alleviation is truly commendable.

He expressed these remarks during a visit to the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) on Tuesday.

Accompanying him were Senators Abdul Shakoor Khan and Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Khan Gorgaij, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, who together underscored the importance of strategic initiatives targeting poverty in Pakistan.

During the visit, PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech briefed the senators on the organization’s mandate, scope of work, and innovative strategies designed to tackle poverty.

“PPAF’s efforts not only address immediate financial needs but also empower individuals with the skills and resources necessary for long-term self-sufficiency,” Deputy Chairman Nasar remarked.

He praised the organization’s integration of gender equity and climate resilience into its programs, describing it as a testament to a forward-thinking strategy that aligns with national development goals. “This sets a benchmark for effective poverty alleviation,” he added.

Nasar emphasized the significance of PPAF’s initiatives in uplifting marginalized communities, noting, “The fact that a significant portion of their interest-free loans benefit women is particularly noteworthy, as it contributes to gender equity and economic empowerment.”

He acknowledged PPAF’s commitment to sustainable development through initiatives like the GRASP program and the Restoration of Social Services and Climate Resilience project.

“The detailed approach taken by PPAF, from providing livelihood assets to enhancing climate resilience, demonstrates a holistic understanding of poverty alleviation,” Nasar stated, calling for continued support and expansion of these projects to effectively combat poverty and build resilient communities.

Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Khan Gorgaij commended PPAF’s initiatives, expressing his support for the emphasis on empowering women and promoting gender equity. “These efforts not only uplift communities but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic fabric of our nation,” he remarked, reinforcing the Senate Standing Committee’s commitment to supporting integrated efforts aimed at building resilient communities.

Highlighting the importance of climate resilience, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan remarked, “The Restoration of Social Services and Climate Resilience initiative is a critical step towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change on our vulnerable populations. PPAF’s proactive measures align perfectly with our national objectives.”