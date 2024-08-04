TMB triumphs at ICAP Digital Technology Awards

Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), operator of Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, easypaisa has been awarded the prestigious ICAP Digital Technology Awards in the category of ‘Use of Technology in Internal Audit’ for its groundbreaking digital audit application, DARE (Disrupting Audit Realms, by Embracing the Digital Opportunity).

The event was graced by Zohaib Khan, Chairman, PASHA, Humayun Bashir, Chairman, E.ocean, and ICAP Council Member, Khalid Rehman. Zohaib Khan, Chairman PASHA, presented the award to Junaid Yusuf Kara, Chief Audit Officer at TMB, in a grand ceremony in Karachi. DARE is an industry-first initiative and one of a kind in the audit realm. It’s a testament to TMB’s commitment to innovation and excellence in internal audit processes. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Power BI, Python, and Generative AI, DARE revolutionizes audit methodologies and reduces the audit lifecycle, enabling near real-time monitoring of the bank’s control environment. This transformative application provides predictions and insights that enhance shareholder decision-making.

DARE offers a suite of advanced features, including dynamic and interactive dashboards powered by Power BI, predictive analytics using Python to identify potential risks and opportunities, and an AI-driven chatbot utilizing generative AI to deliver intelligent narratives and deep insights for stakeholders.

Accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms, DARE is designed to provide comprehensive and actionable insights through user-friendly interfaces. The application supports TMB’s goal of evolving into a data-driven, trusted, and innovative function that not only provides assurance and advice but also offers foresight for critical decision-making. This marks a significant shift from a traditional detective role to a predictive landscape in internal auditing.

The success of DARE highlights TMB’s leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of audit processes. This award reinforces TMB’s position as a pioneer in the digital transformation of internal audit functions.

TMB is dedicated to providing high-quality assurance, advice, and foresight. By embracing digital opportunities, the department aims to transform traditional audit practices and offer valuable insights that support strategic decision-making.