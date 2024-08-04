Fashion icons of every decade, revealed by new study

New research analysing Google search data has revealed the most iconic style inspirations over the past seven decades.

The study by fashion experts Boohoo used Google Keyword Planner to identify the US average monthly search volumes relating to almost 200 stylish celebrities. The experts analysed famous names from the 1960s to the present accompanied by search terms such as “style”, “wardrobe”, “outfits”, etc., to identify and rank who have provided the most style inspiration over the years.

2020S — the study found that Taylor Swift is the most popular style inspiration of the 2020s so far. While the singer first found fame in the late ’00s, her popularity and influence have grown exponentially year-on-year. The findings identified that the Cruel Summer singer experiences an immense 78,725 average monthly searches relating to her style – naming her the most iconic style inspiration of all time, according to the research. The experts commented: “Taylor Swift’s fashion truly reflects her evolving music and growth. In her first ‘era’, she was often seen in country dresses and boots, then she nailed the preppy-chic aesthetic and even went on to style edgier, glam styles. Recently, she’s been turning heads in high-fashion gowns when hitting the red carpet – but true to herself, often keeping her iconic red lip. “Her ever-changing wardrobe keeps things fresh and inspiring, giving fans plenty of style ideas to resonate with their own sense of style. Whether heading to a casual coffee date or a night out, it is clear fans love to take inspiration from the star and channel their inner Taylor!”

2010S — the study identified Ariana Grande as the most loved style icon of the 2010s. The analysis identified an estimated 21,976 monthly searches related to the yes, and? singer’s style. The experts noted: “Ariana’s relaxed yet effortlessly stylish streetwear made her a major trendsetter in the 2010s and her signature hairstyles really made her iconic look. One of her standout outfits of the decade was an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress, teamed up with knee-high boots – anyone taking inspiration from this was guaranteed to be considered the ‘best-dressed’ among their friends at the time!”

2000S — The 00s fashion can be uniquely categorised as blending futuristic elements such as metallic fabrics and hardware accessories with nostalgic notes, like flowing skirts, earthy tones, double denim and the continued rise of athleisure. The study found that Beyoncé is the most iconic style icon of the decade, with an average monthly search volume of 9,551 related to her fashion sense. Queen Bey embodied the decade’s style by mixing glam with streetwear. She’d rock tank tops and denim or chic matching sets and accessorized with high heels, bold jewellery and even oversized sunglasses.

1990S — the most iconic style inspiration of the 1990s is Princess Diana. Her effortlessly chic style has an average monthly search volume of 20,033, as identified by the analysis. As one of the most influential style icons of all time, her style remains at the forefront of fashion trends even 30 years later. Commenting on her influence, the experts remarked: “Princess Diana was a total fashion risk-taker, with a bold personal style accented by fabulous jewellery choices and cool androgynous pieces like structured blazers and pantsuits. She also nailed the off-duty look, pairing biker shorts with oversized varsity sweatshirts. Even today, her outfits are the perfect example of the ultimate ‘cool girl’ vibe.”

1980S — widely regarded as the ‘Queen of Pop’, Madonna is also the most popular fashion influence from the 1980s, according to her online interest of 3,826 monthly searches relating to her wardrobe. The ’80s was all about avant-garde influences and bold fashion choices, and Madonna fit right in. She is famous for turning lingerie into outerwear, adding fishnet fabrics, layering jewellery and accessorising with edgy elements like biker jackets – blending all the major styling choices of the era to create her popstar appeal.

1970S — music legend Stevie Nicks is the most popular style icon of the 1970s, according to the findings. On average, there are 10,530 searches made every month seeking inspiration from her signature style. The experts noted: “Stevie Nicks is the ultimate queen of 70s bohemian style, with her dreamy and romantic vibe. Her looks effortlessly create laid-back glamour by pairing flowy, layered skirts and blouses, with statement jewellery and edgier touches like leather and fringe. Her style is still on-trend even today, especially when festival season rolls around!”

1960S — according to the study, the original ‘blonde bombshell’ Marilyn Monroe has stood the test of time and remains one the most influential style icons in the world. The figures show that there are, on average, 45,623 monthly searches from people seeking style inspiration from the Old Hollywood starlet. The experts noted: “Perhaps Monroe’s most iconic look was the white cocktail dress she wore in 1955’s The Seven Year Itch – and the famous scene of the dress billowing up, which was pretty daring for its time. Monroe had a way of exuding sensuality and embracing her femininity with simple yet standout pieces, which made her truly unforgettable.”