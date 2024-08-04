Vivian Jenna Wilson responds to Elon Musk’s comments about her transgender identity

Elon Musk’s daughter is speaking her truth. Vivian Jenna Wilson responded after the Tesla CEO said she was “killed” by the “woke mind virus” for coming out as transgender and seeking medical treatment.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” she told NBC News in an interview published July 25. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Wilson-whom Musk shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson-clapped back by saying she is entitled to make her own decisions when it comes to her identity and health.

“I would like to emphasise one thing: I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child,” she said. “My life should be defined by my own choices.” Wilson-who filed to change her name when she was 18-also detailed her estranged relationship with Musk, which she said began long before she came out as trans at age 16.

Calling Musk “cold” and “quick to anger” during her childhood, Wilson alleged he was only present about 10 percent of the time. “He is uncaring and narcissistic,” she said, recalling one “cruel” incident in fourth grade during which he allegedly berated her vocal tone. “He was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high.” For Musk’s part, the SpaceX co-founder believes he was “tricked” into signing documents allowing Wilson to seek gender-affirming care.

“This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion,” he told Daily Wire in an interview published July 23. “I lost my son, essentially.” However, according to Wilson, Musk knew what he was agreeing to and signed the forms after reading them twice, allowing her to take puberty blockers before starting hormone-replacement therapy. “He was not by any means tricked,” she told NBC. “He knew the full side effects.”

Still, that doesn’t mean their meeting was friendly, according to Wilson. “I was trying to do this for months, but he said I had to go meet with him in person,” she added. “At that point, it was very clear that we both had a very distinct disdain for each other.” E! News has reached out to Musk and Justine Wilson for comment but hasn’t heard back.