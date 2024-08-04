Ryan Reynolds could earn up to $165,864 per post — but who else makes the top 10?

A new study reveals that Ryan Reynolds is the most influential cast member in Deadpool & Wolverine, earning up to a staggering $165,864 per sponsored social media post.

The study by Tonybet analysed the Instagram profiles of Deadpool and Wolverine cast members from IMDb’s Top Cast Member list. An Instagram pricing calculator was then used to reveal how much the stars can earn per sponsored post.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson, also known as Deadpool, takes the top spot, with potential earnings of up to a whopping $165,864 per sponsored Instagram post. This high earning potential is due to from the Canadian’s massive Instagram following of over 52.1 million, which is the most of any actor in the top ten. Wade will return for his third Deadpool film alongside Wolverine for the ultimate antihero, superhero collaboration.

Hugh Jackman, who portrays Logan, also known as Wolverine, is in second place and could earn up to $102,029 per sponsored Instagram post. This is due to the Australian actor’s over 32.1 million followers. After Logan’s nine previous movie feature appearances in the X-men film series, Logan returns alongside Wade Wilson as the most unlikely duo to date.

Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa Carlysle, comes in third with over 3.3 million followers and potential earnings of up to $10,537 per sponsored post. The American actress features in all Deadpool movies to date and will return as Wade Wilson/Deadpool’s fiancée for the trilogy’s third instalment.

The fourth-highest earner is Emma Corrin, who plays supervillain Cassandra Nova. They have a total of just over 860k followers and can earn up to $4,110 for a single sponsored Instagram post.

Brianna Hildebrand, who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead, completes the top five most influential cast members. Given her more than 750k Instagram followers, the actress could earn up to $3,649 per sponsored post.

Rob Delaney, who plays Peter, is the sixth most influential cast member. After his stint in Deadpool 2, Delaney will return as Peter for the threequel and is set to make up to $1,863 per sponsored post. The actor currently has almost 389k followers on Instagram.

Shioli Kutsana, who plays Yukio, is the seventh most influential cast member. The Japanese actress currently has more than 386k followers and is set to make $1,850 per sponsored post.

The eighth most influential cast member is Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder in the Deadpool movies. The Indian American actor is set to make up to $509 per sponsored post and has accumulated a following of almost 105k.

Tyler Mane, who portrays Sabretooth, is ninth most influential cast member. The Canadian actor has almost 42k followers and is set to earn up to $351 per sponsored post. Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus for the third time in Deadpool, is the tenth most influential cast member. He has north of 34k followers and is set to make $286 per sponsored post.