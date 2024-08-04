Ongoing oppression sparks indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK

Breaking all records of oppression, human rights (HR) abuses and systematic state terrorism in the Indian

Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir, the India’s apartheid regime has deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of all rights and liberties especially after abolishing the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

Rejecting all international laws, Geneva Convention and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, the India’s Hindutva regime broke all records of oppression, humans rights (HR) abuses including extra judicial killings and systematic state terrorism at IIOJK especially after abrogating Articles 370 and 35 A five years ago on August 5, 2019, thereby holding hostage millions of oppressed Kashmiris at gun point in the held valley where life became a nightmare for Kashmiris, especially for innocent children and women.

In world over, August 5 is observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day by the people of Kashmir as five years ago on this black day, the fascist Modi regime without any legal justification had illegally abrogated the Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, thus abolished the special status of IIOJK unilaterally.

The people of Kashmir on both sides of LoC were all set to stage mammoth protest rallies and demonstrations to condemn an illegal abrogation of the said articles by the India’s Hindutva regime.

The unending repression, human rights’ abuses and organized Indian state terrorism that started from an illegal invasion at Srinagar on October 27, 1947 were further intensified after the fascist Modi government unlawfully revoked the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 and had converted the held valley as the world largest prison of modern era.

“October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 are the blackest days in the history of Kashmir as on these days, India had made deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity,” said Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department, University of Peshawar, while talking to APP.

He said the Indian occupation forces’ continued oppression, human rights abuses and unleashed terror at IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley.

“India can’t change IIOJK autonomous status unilaterally in the wake of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The Indian government’s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country, and the Hinduvata regime was now repenting after internationalizing the Kashmir dispute that put peace in South Asia at stake,” he said.

Prof Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said the strategic stability has been threatened by India as it continued to receive abundant supply of conventional and non conventional weapons that put the peace of South Asia at jeopardy.

He said the unprecedented increase in India’s military budget and expenditures in recent years have characterized the global security landscape especially of the South Asia as grim.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League told APP that August 5 was the blackest day in the history of Kashmir as on this day India tried to rob Kashmiris of their history and identity and violated? UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir have completed arrangements to stage big protest rallies and demonstrations on August 5 to condemn the illegal abolishment of special status of IIOJK.

Protest demonstrations would be taken out in all districts of Azad Kashmir where people would raise placards inscribed with slogans such as ‘India Go out of Kashmir’ and Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan.”

“After August 5 illegal actions, Indian occupation forces had killed many innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, put Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposed clampdown on media and used human rights abuses as weapon of war,” Mushtaq said.

He said that even the mass rituals and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani was not allowed and his body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom and terrorize other Kashmir leadership.

Despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and other Kashmiris leadership in a fake encounter, he said India failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK.

The Kashmir leader claimed that over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK have been provided to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

The gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children exposed India’s ugly secular face, he maintained.

The Kashmiri leader while referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Since 1989, he said over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq Ahmed said an excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps testified Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal had exposed Modi’s tyranny against minorities.

He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and subsequently was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).